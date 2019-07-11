Betty Cochran Verret went to be with her Lord on June 27, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth Cochran, and the step-daughter of the late Newton Cather. She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Cochran.
She was married to the late Roy Verret for 63 years.
She was a secretary for Home Beneficial for 33 years. She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Sheffield (Kent) of Richmond, Virginia; son, Harold Joseph Verret (Cyndi) of Baltimore, Maryland; two granddaughters, Dr. Allyson Wheeler (Andrew) of Lexington, South Carolina and Dr. Susan Tedeshi (Mike) of Charlotte, North Carolina.
A visitation will be from 10-11am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A graveside service will immediately follow at Mount Hebron with Rev. Dr. Dan McCoig officiating.
Memorial contributions in Betty’s name can be sent to your church or to a charity of your choice.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
