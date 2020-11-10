Betty F. Hardesty, 89, of Cross Junction, died Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Mrs. Hardesty was born February 21, 1931 in Frederick County; the daughter of the late Rev. Cephas and Sarah "Sallie" Butler Fahnestock. She was a member of Calvary Church of the Brethren. She was a member of the Class of 1948 of Stonewall High School in Clear Brook.
She married Kenneth C. Hardesty on September 3, 1950 in Winchester. Mr. Hardesty preceded her in death on December 2, 2015.
She is survived by her children Kenneth Roger Hardesty and wife Robin of Culpeper, VA and daughter Karen Hardesty Reynolds and husband Bill of Cross Junction; and one sister, Mary F. Lowery of Winchester. She was preceded in death by seven brothers, Daniel, Randolph, Ray, Rueben, Paul, Robert and David Fahnestock; and three sisters, Frances V. Luttrell, Dorothy F. Carper, and Margaret M. Childs; and a half sister, Isabella Haines Yeakley.
Immediate services will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Betty F. Hardesty Memorial Fund, c/o Jones Funeral Home, 228 S. Pleasant Valley Rd., Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
