Betty Frances Prather, 84 of Inwood, West Virginia passed away at home on June 17, 2019.
She was born on October 23, 1934 in Kirby, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Jessie and Anna Hott.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 45 years Lewis Prather; children: Dianna Curry, Peggy Combs, Deborah McGuinn and Ray Combs; step-children: Elizabeth Grove, Margaret Messick, Lewis Prather Jr, Ronald Prather and Darrell Prather; 17 paternal grandchildren; maternal grandchildren: Brian Waddell and Shawn McGuinn; maternal great-grandchildren: Dana Waddell, Hunter Waddell, and Jack McGuinn; sisters: Lillian Johnson and Cecilia Moore.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by step son, Perry Prather; brothers: Ivan Hott, Welton Hott, Thurl Hott, and Olan Hott and sister, Mabel Combs.
A visitation will be held at Rosedale Funeral Home on June 20, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday June, 21 at 1:00 p.m. at Rosedale Funeral Home with entombment to follow in Rosedale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions in Bettys name to Hospice of the Panhandle, 304-264-0406.
Condolences may be sent to www.rosedalefuneral.com.
