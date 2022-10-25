Betty H. Hummer
Betty Holt Embrey Hummer, 93, of Berryville, Virginia, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Hummer was born June 15, 1929, in Fauquier County, Virginia, daughter of the late John William Embrey and Bessie Marie Huff Embrey.
She was married to Joseph Earl Hummer who preceded her in death on December 26, 1985. She is also preceded by her son, Lynwood Hummer, and twin daughters, Gloria Jean “Jeannie” Cottrell and Gladys Jane “Janie” Hudson.
Surviving are three daughters, JoAnn King and her husband Sam of Summit Point, WV, Mary “Molly” Peer and her husband Larry of Berryville, VA, and Edna Rutherford of Winchester, VA; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Sam Embrey; and four sisters, Bertha Jacobs, Judy Hamrick, Mary Helen Wayland, and Sally Loudin.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. Karen Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Obituary and online condolences at www.endersandshirley.com.
