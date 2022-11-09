Betty J. Grove Betty J. Grove, 91, of Luray, VA, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Home in Luray, VA.
Betty was born February 18, 1931, in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late John Walter Grove Sr. and Evelyn Mae Oates Grove. She was a member of Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church and loved singing in the church choir.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Renay Seal (Jacob Seal Jr.) of Winchester; brother, David Grove of Winchester; sister, Judy Oxendine of Wilmington, NC, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her one brother and five sisters.
A graveside service will be at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:00 am, with Bill Funk officiating
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.