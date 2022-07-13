Betty J. Holliday
Betty Jean Holliday, 81, of Gore, VA, died on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Heritage Hall in Front Royal, VA.
Betty was born on November 4, 1940, in Gore, VA, the daughter of the late Dorsey M. and Maggie M. Smeltzer Dunlap. Betty was a member of the Hebron Baptist Church, a cook for Gore Elementary School and during the summertime was a cook for the Camp Rock Enon Boy Scout Camp all in Gore, VA. She then became a waitress until she became manager at Kathy’s Tortuga restaurant in Winchester, VA, where she was for 27 years. Betty enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel, loved planting flowers, drinking Dr. Pepper, and most of all being with her family and grandchildren.
Betty married Clement W. “Clem” Holliday on November 9, 1957, in Hagerstown, MD. Clem died on August 25, 2021.
Surviving are two daughters: Brenda A. Tharp (Yip) of Wardensville, WV; Pamela L. Martin (Andrew) of Martinsburg, WV; six grandchildren: Nate Fawley, Melissa Sager, Kim Tharp, Michael, Matthew & Nathan Martin; and one great-grandson: Levi Martin.
Betty is preceded in death by an infant son; two brothers: William L. “Billy” and Raymond Dunlap; and a sister: Margaret Simmons.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, July 15 2022, at 7:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Dennis Elsea.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 6-8 PM.
To view Betty’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
