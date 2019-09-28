Betty J. “Joan” Kerns
Betty Joan Kerns, 74, of Cross Junction, VA died on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Joan was born on April 8, 1945 in Bryson City, NC the daughter of the late Clarence “Edward” and Florence O. Higdon Evans.
She worked 20 years at Rubbermaid Corporation as a machine operator in Winchester, VA and was a member of Hayfield Assembly of God. Joan loved her flowers, cooking and taking care of her family.
Joan married R. Wayne Kerns on July 23, 1967 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving along with her husband of 52 years are four sons: Bryan W. Kerns (Kathy) of Cross Junction, VA; Eric W. Kerns of Arizona; R. Mathew Kerns of Clearbrook, VA; A. Neil Hieronymus of Front Royal, VA; three brothers: James E. Evans of Mathews, NC; Rickey E. Evans of Lake Wiley, SC; Michael A. Evans of Stephens City, VA; two sisters: Shirley L. Mongold of Harrisburg, PA; Patricia “Patty” Hinkle of Stephen City, VA; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Robin L. Nichols.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Don Stotler. Interment will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Cross Junction, VA.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hayfield Assembly of God, 5118 Northwestern Pike, Gore, VA 22637 or Reynolds Store Fire and Rescue, 9381 N Frederick Pike, Cross Junction, VA 22625.
To view Joan’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.