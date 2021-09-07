Betty J. Peacemaker

Betty Jean Peacemaker, 88, of Bunker Hill, WV, formerly of Winchester, VA died on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Betty was born on March 23, 1933 in Capon Bridge, WV, a daughter of the late William G. and Thelma L. Slonaker Peacemaker. She was a member of the Methodist Faith, loves bingo, gospel music, animals, children church activities and being with her family.
Betty married Edsel O. Peacemaker, Sr. in 1949 in Hagerstown, MD. Edsel died on April 4, 1973.
Surviving is a son: Marcellus "Marcy" A. Peacemaker (Theresa) of Bunker Hill, WV; two daughters: Yvonne M. Vanmetre (Fred) of Bunker Hill, WV; Thelma J. Mason (Robert) of Winchester, VA; a sister: Kathleen Sirbaugh of Fort Ashby, WV; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and her furry friend: Socks.
She is preceded in death by two sons: Edsel O. Peacemaker, Jr. whom died on Friday, September 3, 2021 in Texas; Gary E. Peacemaker and a brother: John C. "Buck" Slonaker.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Pastors Dawn Reidy and David Hartley. Interment will follow in the Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, VA.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 6-8 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd, Winchester, VA 22603.
