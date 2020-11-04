Betty J. Ward

Betty Jean Ward, 72, of Berryville, Virginia, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Ward was born June 21, 1948 in Martinsburg, West Virginia, daughter of Willard Paul Luttrell and Dorothy Lee Stotler Luttrell.
In her younger years she worked at Capitol Records in Winchester and later worked as a CNA, loved gardening, cooking, baking, and spending time with family, and was a member of the Berryville Moose Lodge.
She married Guy Russell Ward on July 11, 1992 in Berryville, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are her mother, Dorothy; two daughters, Betty Lorraine Milam (Pete) of Stephens City, VA and Stacey Lynn Rinker (Eric) of Inwood, WV; a son, Preston Eugene Moomaw III of Berryville, VA; two sisters, Rhonda Michael and Paula Courtney both of Berkeley Springs, WV; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:00 P. M. Thursday, November 5, 2020 with a funeral service at 1:00 P. M. at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.