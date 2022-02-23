Betty Jane Curry-Taylor
Betty Jane Curry-Taylor, 74, of Charles Town, West Virginia, went Home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Born July 19, 1947, in Charles Town, she was the daughter of the late Charles “Charlie B” Curry Sr. and Ruth Stanton-Curry.
Betty Jane was a beautiful woman who loved the Lord. She attended various churches, including the Lighthouse Outreach Community Ministries. She loved the people there and they loved her.
She is survived by three daughters: Valerie “Val” Curry, of Shenandoah Junction, Anne “Susie” Stephenson, and husband David, of Inwood, and Bernice “Poogie” Hailey, and husband Bo, of Morgantown; one son, Teezar “Zar” Taylor; eight grandchildren: DJ Stephenson, Daniele Simms, Nikki Stephenson, Marcus Stephenson, Devin Stephenson, Brandi Stump, Christian McCartney, and Brenna Redman; eleven great- grandchildren: Brayden, Jameir, Myla, A’Monti, Jurnee, Jade, Koda, Javion, Jace, Ahlani, and A’Amorah; two sisters: Dorothy Smith, of Stephens City, and Ruby McIntosh, and husband Henry, of Bunker Hill; two brothers: Charles Curry Jr. of New York and Howard Curry of Stephens City and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Wilbur “Fox” Curry, and one grandson, Dontrelle Curry, as well as a host of uncles and aunts.
Betty left the Curry family at a young age. She was raised with the Jones family and Mr. and Mrs. Tom Jones welcomed Betty with open arms.
A funeral service will be held 1 PM, Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Jefferson Chapel Funeral Home with the Elder John Price officiating. Interment will be in the Jamestown Cemetery, Summit Point, West Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family requests that you please wear your mask and obey Covid guidelines.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
