Betty Jane Good
Betty Jane Good, 84, of Bunker Hill, WV passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Good was born in 1936 in Petersburg, WV, daughter of the late Thomas and Emma Hall. She attended Petersburg High School and retired from General Electric. Mrs. Good was a “Flea Market Queen”, you could always find her visiting Flea Markets and Yard Sales on the weekends. She would always find treasures to carry home and loved shopping for clothes, purses and shoes. Mrs. Good had a love for country/farm antique furniture and she was an avid NASCAR fan. She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church.
She married Richard “Dick” Biller Good on April 5, 1952.
Surviving with her husband is a brother, Tommy E. Hall, Sr. and many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Good was preceded in death by an infant son Jackie Biller Good; sisters, Evangeline Ours, Eleanor Fashion and Margaret Bladen; and a sister-in-law, Jacqueline Hall.
Services will be at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
