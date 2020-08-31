Betty Jane Gregory
Betty Jane Gregory, 83, of Columbia City, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born July 31, 1937 in Clark County, Virginia, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Lillian (Bryant) Lake.
She graduated from Clark County High School and Washington Bible College. On June 22, 1958, she married Pastor John Edward Gregory in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Along with being a homemaker, Betty was a church secretary for her husband and son. She was a member of Community of Hope Church and was a liver transplant survivor from 2009.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Jeremy) Hammer, sons, Keith Edward (Ruth) Gregory and Pastor Daniel Lee (Jennifer) Gregory; sister, Mary Ellen Creel; grandchildren, Kyle Cosner, Kelsey Gregory, Joel Gregory, Jordan Gregory, Rachel Gregory, Aaron Gregory and Kristen Gregory; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Gregory in 2012; sisters, Dorothy Howell, Elizabeth Ann Noyes, Peggy Terry and Janet Velez; and brothers, Benjamin Lee Lake Jr., Edward Lake and Harry Lake.
A gathering of family and friends will be 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastors Dan Gregory and Jeremy Wike officiating. With limited seating, the funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live. Burial will take place at Greenhill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given in memory to Community of Hope. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Betty’s family online condolences or sign the online guest book.
