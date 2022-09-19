Betty Jane (Journell) Stickles
Betty Jane Stickles, 89, of Winchester, VA, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Hilltop House in Winchester.
Betty was born in Virginia, the daughter of the late Martin and Willie Journell. She attended Fellowship Bible Church and was a member of TOPS.
She married Floyd Calvin Stickles Jr. on June 3, 1954, in Winchester, VA. Floyd preceded her in death on February 22, 2005.
Betty is survived by a sister-in-law, Betty Ann Journell, and 5 nieces and 8 nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Robin Stickles; brothers, Wesley, Billy and Jay Journell.
A visitation will be Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 10am with a service to follow at 11am, held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. A reception will follow the interment at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Betty to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall atompsfuneralhome.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.