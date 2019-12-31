Betty Jane LaMonds
Betty Jane LaMonds, 74, of Front Royal passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in her home.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Maddox Funeral Home conducted by Samuel L. Campbell. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. LaMonds was born April 27, 1945, in Greene County, daughter of the late Herbert Lee and Nellie Taylor. She was a faithful homemaker who loved her family very much. Also, she took care of many others who were not family and was known for putting others above herself. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, bowling, and fishing.
Surviving are her husband Harold Lewis LaMonds; two sons Melvin Lee LaMonds (Elizabeth Irene) of Spotsylvania County, and Harold Lewis LaMonds, Jr. of Stafford; a sister-in-law Deborah L. Williams of Winchester; two brothers-in-law Oswald Elmo LaMonds of Manassas and Roy Williams LaMonds of Charlottesville; a brother Melvin Taylor of North Carolina; a sister Alice Birkhead of Waynesboro; five grandchildren Melvin Lee LaMonds, II, Aaron Jade LaMonds, Angelina LaMonds, Alexis LaMonds, and Robert LaMonds; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother Ebby Taylor.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.