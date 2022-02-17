Betty Jane Locke
Betty Jane Locke, 75, of Winchester, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born July 23, 1946, in Winchester, the daughter of Goldie Mowery Loy.
She was married to Brondell Locke Sr.
Mrs. Locke had been a receptionist for thirty years with Stine & Reed, LLC Accounting. She enjoyed bingo and had been a bowler for thirty-five years.
Surviving are a son, Brondell Locke Jr.; a daughter, Tiffany Locke; brothers, Robert Loy, Charles Loy, David Loy and William Loy; a sister, Linda Paugh; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.
In addition to her husband, a brother, Gary Loy, and a grandchild are deceased.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester where a funeral service will be on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bobby Alger officiating.
Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Casket bearers will be Mike Eiland, Tony Sealock, Tony Hileman, Larsan Paugh-Day, Ethan Locke and Kennith Grigg.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service,www.phelpsfunerals.com
