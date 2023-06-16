Betty Jane Zecca
Betty Jane Zecca, 96, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
Betty was born in 1926 in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of the late Edward and Irene McGeary. She was a graduate of Allegheny High School and retired from Rose’s Department Store as Department Manager. Betty was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Colonial Heights, VA, and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester. She was part of the Older Adults Group, Martha’s Group, Bell Choir and Bereavement/Support Group at St. Ann Catholic Church. Betty enjoyed bowling, teaching her children how to play sports, and was an avid sports fan who especially loved watching NBA basketball. She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed baking, cake decorating and loved taking care of her family. Betty was an excellent seamstress and a volunteer for the Red Cross. She had a very strong faith and love for the Lord.
She married Louis Thomas Zecca on June 25, 1949, in Pittsburgh, PA. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2008.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Rene C. Norman (Larry); sons, Richard Louis Zecca (Annie), Louis Thomas Zecca, Jr. (Valerie), Kenneth Anthony Zecca (Angela); David Alan Zecca; grandchildren, Kara Norman, Catherine Zecca, Amy Zecca (John Rea), Ethan Hall (Shannon), Emma Hall (Justin), Danielle Zecca, Jared Zecca (Emily) and Laura Barone (Steve) and 9 great-grandchildren.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters and one brother.
A visitation will be held for Betty on Tuesday, June 20 from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A mass will be held on the following day, Wednesday, June 21 at 11am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. An interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Betty to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or www.stjude.org or New Eve Ministries Maternity Home, PO Box 1518, Winchester, VA 22604 or www.new
