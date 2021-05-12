Betty Katherine Madagan Orndoff, 86, of Winchester VA, died on Monday May 3, 2021 peacefully at home with her family by her side.
A lifelong resident of Winchester, Betty was born on November 17, 1934, the oldest daughter of the late Harold Frederick Madagan, Sr. and late Mildred Anderson Madagan.
Betty was a member of the First United Methodist Church and longstanding worshiper of Braddock Street United Methodist Church.
She graduated from John Handley High School in 1954 and Madison College (James Madison University) in 1958. She married Edwin Pifer Orndoff on December 21, 1958 after an 8 year courtship. She taught in several elementary schools for the Winchester Public School System beginning in 1959 but was forced to quit full time teaching due to health reasons in 1964. She served as substitute teacher for the next 15 years.
Betty joined AAUW in 1959 when she started teaching. She served as Treasurer, Membership Chair and several committees. She attended many state conferences over her 62 years of service. She was named an honorary Life Member after 50 years of membership.
Betty joined Preservation of Historic Winchester in early 60's shortly after the protest to save the Conrad House. She worked the Holiday House Tour for 43 years only missing one year due to illness. In 2009, Mr. & Mrs. Orndoff were recognized as unsung volunteers with the Elise M. Rosenberger Award. The Orndoff family received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 for over 50 years of dedication and service.
Betty was an active member of Women's Civic League of Winchester for 55 years and held various positions. As a member of Blue Ridge Democratic Women for over 50 years, Betty worked tirelessly to get many local, state, and national officials elected.
Her education and passion for fashion and design was evident in her look and style. Her desire was to be a designer in the fashion industry. This led to her employment with Bell's Clothing Store seasonally in early 70's and 80's in the Ladies' and Men's Department.
In 1973, her husband attended Nashville Auctioneering School. When he returned, Orndoff's Auction and Appraisal Service was formed. Betty managed the daily operations and each auction meticulously for 40 years and retired in 2013. She served as the Senior Appraiser for the business.
Betty's love for antiques, art and history led the family to become active members of Blue Ridge Fine Arts League (Virginia Museum of Fine Arts), Shenandoah Art Council, Winchester- Frederick County Historical Society, and the French and Indian War Foundation. In 1988, the family joined the Glen Burnie Historic House and Gardens, which later became the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in 2005. Betty and her daughter are members of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Betty studied ballroom dancing with Miss Ewing. Her creative talents were evident in her performances at Wayside Theater in Middletown, VA, and the Winchester Medical Center Auxiliary Follies.
Betty loved the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival and served on the committee for the "Young at Heart Dance" since 1988. She was a founding member of Club Continental, social dance group.
She enjoyed the visual and performing arts from theatre, musicals, dance, instrumental, and vocal concerts, and exhibitions and gallery openings. She served as a board member of Winchester Musica Viva. The Orndoff's rarely missed a lecture, concert or community event.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edwin and only child, Edwina "Eydie" Orndoff; her brother, Harold Frederick Madagan, Jr; sister, Nancy Madagan Butler; nieces Stacy Ann Madagan Umbenour (Terry), Amy Linette Madagan Haines (Frank) and nephews Harry William "Brett" Butler IV, Morgan Wyatt Butler (Casey) and Harold Frederick "Hal" Madagan III (Josie).
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 1:00 - 7:00pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Braddock Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Sean Devolites and Rev. Anthony Layman officiating. Burial will be private in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Masks are required and maintain social distancing. Familiar units may sit together during the service.
To honor Betty's passions, memorial contributions can be made to American Association of University Women (AAUW) to fund an education scholarship in her memory for a deserving woman in financial need and to the Collection Fund at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
