Betty L. Funkhouser Heishman
Betty L. Funkhouser Heishman, 77, of Stephens City, VA passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Betty was born in 1943 in Wardensville, WV to the late Raymond, Sr. and Bonnie Funkhouser. She was a graduate of Wardensville High School, Class of 1961. Betty had a lifelong faith in Jesus Christ and served Him in many ways. With the help of her husband, Cecil, and many devoted volunteers, they filled many tables with food for the hungry. She was the Winchester District Coordinator for the Society of St. Andrew Gleaning Network from 1999 until 2017. Betty was past president of the ladies Auxiliary of the VFW post, Stephens City, later changing to post #9760, Berryville, VA.
Betty also cared for the children of Amor Y Paz United Methodist Church, Winchester, VA. One of her real joys was to help provide Christmas for the children. She cooked many pots of food for the homeless at CCAP. Betty worked with the Lord Fairfax Food Bank to bring food to area seniors and the needy. Betty’s desire was to see that no one went without food. She also helped start a meal ministry for the residents of hospice. On holidays, tables would be set up with many dishes of home cooked food, so visiting families could eat together. Betty loved to be in service to those in need of a blessing. She devoted her life to raising her children, caring for her family and providing a meal to anyone in need.
Betty married Cecil B. Heishman, June 18, 1961, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Wardensville, WV.
Surviving along with her husband Cecil, are daughters, Sharon Welsh of Stephens City, VA and Barbara Lehigh (Rex) of Wardensville, WV; sisters, Pat Kunen of Las Vegas, NV, Angie Funkhouser of Wardensville, WV, Wilma Anderson of Bethany, OK; grandchildren, Matthew Hogan (Emily) of Richmond, VA, Melissa Hogan of Richmond, VA and Charlotte Lehigh of Wardensville, WV; great grandson, William Hogan of Richmond, VA.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Raymond W. Funkhouser, Jr.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.