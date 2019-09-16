Betty L. Plank

Betty Jane (Leinbach) Plank of Winchester, VA passed away September 12, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was born November 25, 1927 in Reading, PA, daughter of the late Mary (Moyer) Leinbach and Franklin H. Leinbach. Mrs. Plank grew up in Birdsboro, PA, and was valedictorian of Birdsboro High School, Class of 1945. In 1950 she earned a BS degree in Nursing from Albright College in Reading, PA, later earning an MBA from Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, MD.
She began her career serving on the faculty of the Reading Hospital School of Nursing. After moving to Winchester with her husband and daughter in the mid 1950’s, she served on the faculty of the Winchester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Later, Mrs. Plank was appointed the first director of the Winchester Memorial Hospital School of Practical Nursing (LPN), and was instrumental in developing the complete curriculum. She was proud that the first LPN graduating class of 1964 had the highest state board exam scores in VA. Her last 24 years as a nursing instructor were served on the faculty of Shenandoah University, retiring as Assistant Professor Emerita.
Her husband of 68 years, David W. Plank preceded her in death in 2018. Betty and Dave enjoyed their friendships and association as members of the Shenandoah Region AACA.
Mrs. Plank is survived by her daughter, Deborah L. Borsi, and granddaughter, Giovanna (Gina) T. Borsi. She was preceded in death by two brothers.
A Celebration of Life Gathering, with light refreshments, will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, September 17th, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
