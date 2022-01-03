Betty Lee Berry, 84, of Bunker Hill passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, December 2, 2021.
She was born September 30, 1937 in Winchester the daughter of Luther S. and Emily Bradfield Baker.
She was married to John C. Baker for 42 years.
She was a member of New Covenant Christian Church, Winchester, VA.
Professionally, she had worked for ABEX Corp for 26 years until her retirement.
She enjoyed bowling, swim aerobics and playing the piano. She volunteered several years for the Winchester Auxiliary in the Winchester Medical Center. Betty's life revolved around her family, friends, and church. You could always find her lending a helping hand to family, friend, or neighbor.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children and step-children, Michael A. Blye and his wife, Beth, of Berryville, Angela L. Wymer and her husband, Steve, Tony L. Hileman and his fiancé, Kelley, Ronald L. Hileman and his wife, Pam, all of Winchester, John W. Berry and his wife, Penny, of South Boston, VA, and Michael G. Berry and his wife, Karen, of Lawrenceville, VA. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, and many extended family members.
Her son, Jerry C. Hileman preceded her in death.
There will be a private family service with a Celebration of Life planned for the spring of 2022.
The family is grateful for the care she received from the Panhandle Home Heath 208 Old Mill Road Martinsburg, WV 25401 and Hospice of the Panhandle at 330 Hospice Lane Kearneysville, WV 25430. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either organization.
