Betty Lee Kerns Betty Lee Kerns, 87, of Winchester, VA, died Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Medstar Hospital of Washington, D.C.
She was born January 7, 1935, in Winchester, the daughter of Branson and Twilby Brown Boyce.
Betty married Raymond Kerns July 3, 1954, in Hagerstown, MD. Raymond preceded her in death.
Mrs. Kerns is survived by three children: Judy Huff (Robert) of Winchester, Donna Kerns (John) of Stephens City, Gary Kerns Sr. of Winchester; five siblings, Gloria Jenkins of Winchester, Sarah Ramey of Culpeper, VA, Jane Estes of Front Royal, VA, Bonnie Clarke of Inwood, WV, Debbie McFarland of Winchester; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband Raymond, she is preceded in death by a son, Glen Kerns; two brothers, Lawrence Boyce and Paul Boyce; four sisters, Mary Hillyard, Alice Plum, Helen McFarland, and Patsy Braithwaite, and one grandchild.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11:00 am at Lamps Memorial Cemetery in Frederick County, VA., with the minister Roy Riley officiating.
