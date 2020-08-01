Betty Lou Burke Unger, 81, of Winchester, VA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born April 2, 1939 in Martinsburg, WV, daughter of the late William M. Burke and M. Ruth Burke. Betty Lou worked as a baker for many years at Leanna's Candies, making her famous sugar cookies. She loved reading, traveling, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by four children: Stephen C. Unger (Martine) of Hermosa, South Dakota, Leanna U. Madagan of Winchester, Betty Sue Unger of Winchester, and Glenda U. Shifflett (Martin) of Jacksonville, FL; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and two siblings: Janet Hull of Hagerstown, MD and Robert Burke of Inwood, WV.
The family will welcome friends Monday, August 3, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Martin Shifflett, Christopher Shifflett, Jason Unger, Chris Rebuck, Camden Rebuck, and Stephen Unger, II.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
