Betty Lou Cook
Betty Lou Cook of Clear Brook, VA, born in 1947; daughter of Nathan and Ruby Harden, passed away on February 11, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Betty was a dearly loved sister, mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.
She leaves in sorrow her husband of 55 years, Mike Cook, her sons Charlie, Greg, Mark, and Joey. She is loved and will be missed by her grandchildren; Amber, Justin, Anna, Amanda, and Adam. Betty was a loving great grandmother to Maddox, Bryson, and Jackson. She also leaves in sorrow, her sisters and brothers; Barbara, Shirley, Nellie, Mike, and Gary.
She was preceded in death by her brother Buck Harden.
Her smile, laughter, and genuine care for others made her a “Mom” and friend to everyone who met her. She was a true blessing from God and will be missed more than words can express.
Pallbearers will include Justin Cook, Wayne Burke, Rick Stokes, Chuck Owens, Ricky Jobe, Frankie Clark, and Michael Knotts.
Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Details will be communicated to family and friends once complete.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Blue Ridge Hospice; Winchester, VA in memory of Betty L. Cook.
