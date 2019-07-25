Betty Lou Dobbins Hughes Cappellini Becker, 91, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice with her loving family by her side.
Betty was born in 1928 in Waterford, Ohio, daughter of the late Walter and Mildred Dobbins. She graduated from Marietta High School, Marietta, Ohio in 1945. Six months later, she married Jack Dillon Hughes of Lowell, Ohio. She was a wife, mother and worked for the government while her husband served in the U.S. Army. Upon leaving the Army, they moved back to Marietta, Ohio where her husband worked for the B&O Railroad. Until their children arrived, she worked for the telephone company.
Her husband’s job required frequent home relocations which eventually brought them to Winchester, Virginia when her husband left the B&O Railroad and accepted a position with the Winchester and Western Railroad. In 1969, the couple purchased the railroad and operated it as co-owners until his death in 1975. She continued to operate the railroad until its later sale.
She moved to Fairfax, Virginia when she married Leo D. Cappellini in 1976. In the 80’s, she returned to Winchester. At the young age of 89, she met and married Kenneth W. Becker of Capon Bridge, West Virginia in September of 2017. They loved to try restaurants, shop, and were planning a trip to the beach and South Carolina when she learned that she was ill. They moved to Stephens City, Virginia where she was living at the time of her death.
Betty loved to travel, vacation at the beach, and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many happy memories of “Grandmother” time are shared by all of them. She worked part-time as a personal caregiver and as a childcare provider at First Baptist Church, Winchester. She had fond memories of the children and co-workers at this facility. She was also a member of First Baptist Church, Winchester.
Surviving with her husband of almost two years are three children: Larie Jo Hughes Gunter (R. Michael) of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Leslie Jean Hughes Robertson (Richard) of Stephens City, Virginia, and Lanny Jack Hughes of Winchester, Virginia. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Jack Douglas Gunter of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Leslee Michelle Gunter Thompson of San Antonio, Texas, Lindsay Hughes Robertson Edwards of Stephens City, Virginia, Erin Paige Robertson Heron of Washington, D.C., Marley Clare Robertson of Richmond, Virginia, and Ryan Douglas Fowler-Hughes of Winchester, Virginia. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren: Michael Gunter, Kyerstyn Gunter, and Wyatt Gunter of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Hudson Edwards and Lincoln Edwards of Stephens City, Virginia, and Cordaryss Thompson, Layla Thompson, and Corynn Thompson of San Antonio, Texas.
Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by two sisters, two brothers, and a baby daughter, Lynette Jayne Hughes.
A memorial service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Winchester with Rev. Dr. Kristin Adkins Whitesides officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment in Shenandoah Memorial Park will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia, 22601.
