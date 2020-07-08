Betty Lou Hodgson
Betty Lou Hodgson, 80, of Winchester died Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Norfolk General Hospital.
She was born April 28, 1940 in Huntington, PA the daughter of Allen and Mae Wilson Cutshall.
She married Martin R. Hodgson November 27, 1965.
She graduated from Saltillo High School in Pennsylvania in 1958 and the Maryland Medical Secretarial School in 1960.
Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Professionally, she was the office manager for Winchester Pulmonary and Internal Medicine for 33 years until her retirement in 1998.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a brother, Duane A. Cutshall and his wife, Beverly of Three Springs, PA, nieces and nephews.
The service will be private.
