Betty Lou (Hovermale) Lewis, 90, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Lewis was born in 1928 in Martinsburg, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Joseph and Amy Hovermale. She graduated from Stephens City High School and a graduate of Strayer College in Washington, DC. Mrs. Lewis was a bookkeeper at Edward R. Carr Contracting, retiring after 26 years of service. She was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd.
Her husband, William “Hink” Lewis, preceded her in death in 2017.
Surviving is a stepdaughter, Kelly Lewis Rabin of Cooper City, Florida; grandchildren, Sean Marlowe of Hollywood, Florida, Cory Lewis (Tara) of Davie, Florida, Kyle Lewis of Gainesville, Florida, Richard and Taylor Rabin of Cooper City, Florida; great-grandchildren, Kayla Ferro, Quintin, Cameron, Willow, and Juniper Lewis.
Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son, Gary Lee Smith; stepson, Richard “Rick” Lewis; sister, Elsie Irene Hovermale Christian; and grandchild, Blayne Lewis.
A visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 pm with Pastor Vernon Bray officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
