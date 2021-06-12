Betty Lou Lockhart
Betty Lou Lockhart, 79, of Stephenson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at her residence. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that loved her so much.
She was born July 27, 1941 in Fishers Hill, VA, the daughter of John and Beulah Weaver Violett.
She married the love of her life, Charles Lockhart, Jr., on September 4, 1988.
Professionally, she had been a crew leader for Glaize Orchards.
She was a member of Winchester Church of God for 42 years and would regularly witness her love of her Savior Jesus Christ.
In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children, Paul Fishel, Sr., William Fishel, Cynthia Fishel, Cheryl Welch, and David Lockhart; a sister, Peggy Violett; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Her parents and five brothers preceded her in death.
A service will be at 2pm on Monday at Winchester Church of God 2080 N. Frederick Pike Winchester, VA officiated by Pastor Darrell Waller.
Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery with Paul Fishel, Jr., Matthew Fishel, Joey Kerns, Jeff Dunlap, Bracky Dunlap, and Greg Small serving as casket bearers.
Friends will be received in the church an hour prior to the service.
