Betty Patterson
Betty Patterson, age 74, of Manassas, Virginia, formerly of Strasburg, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Patterson was born in Winchester, Virginia in 1945, the daughter of the late John Kenneth, Sr. and June Holliday. She attended James Wood High School. She worked as a cashier for the Fairfax County School System, retiring in 2006. She enjoyed scrapbooking, traveling to the beach, and spending time at the family’s cabin with her late husband, Charles.
Betty married Charles Edward Patterson on September 17, 1966 at Kernstown United Methodist Church in Winchester, Virginia. He preceded her in death in 2003.
Surviving are her sons, Jeff Patterson of Manassas, Virginia and Brad Patterson of Centreville, Virginia; one grandchild, Heather Patterson, and her husband, Oscar Merino, of Manassas, Virginia; one great grandchild, Riley Merino; three sisters, Barbara, Tonya, and Nancy; four brothers, John, David, Larry and Roger; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 27th from 12 until 2:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. following the visitation. Entombment at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, #400 McLean, Virginia 22102.
