Betty R. Sipe
Betty Jane Royston Sipe, 93, of Millwood, Virginia, died Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Mrs. Sipe was born July 26, 1927 in Berryville, Virginia, the daughter of the late James Robert Royston, Sr. and Emma Myrtle Elkins Royston.
She graduated from Handley High School in Winchester, Virginia, Class of 1945. She worked as a bookkeeper at the George Washington Hotel and C. L. Robinson Corp, both in Winchester.
Ms. Sipe was predeceased by her husband of over 58 years, Nelson Thompson Sipe. Mr. Sipe died March 8, 2016. A brother, James R. Royston, Jr., also preceded her in death on April 14, 2020.
Surviving are a son, Maynard Lloyd Sipe of Charlottesville, VA and Millwood, VA; a sister-in-law, Wanda Royston of Winchester, VA; three nieces, Jane Devereaux of Roanoke, VA, Phyllis Gamble of Winchester, VA, and Donna Royston of Fairfax, VA.
Mrs. Sipe was a member of the Berryville Baptist Church for over 50 years. She volunteered with F.I.S.H. of Clarke County for many years.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to FISH of Clarke County, P O Box 1154, Berryville, VA 22611.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
