Betty Russell, 74 of Clear Brook, VA passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Betty was born in 1948 in Winchester, VA the daughter of the late George and Bertha (Smelser) Tasker. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1966. Betty was president of Winchester Industrial Federal Credit Union and owner/operator of Dada’s Ice Cream. She was a member of Calvary Covenant Brethren Church. Betty enjoyed working and most especially raising and spending time with her family.
She married Charles Michael Russell “Mike” on August 21, 1966 at Calvary Covenant Brethren Church in Winchester, VA.
Betty is survived by her husband, Mike; daughter, Angie Lambert of Clear Brook, VA; son, Chuck Russell (Amy) of Clear Brook, VA; grandchildren, Haley Lambert of Clear Brook, VA, Randy Russell of Clear Brook, VA , Sheldon Russell (Haven) of Winchester, VA; sisters, Janet Doran of Lincoln, NE, Sue Griffith (Devi) of Cross Junction, VA, Ann Turner (Dewey) of Winchester, VA, Robin Canfield (Jerry) of Winchester, VA, Joy Vickers of Moorefield, WV; sister-in-law, Jan Tasker of Winchester, VA; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and canine companion, Momo.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Trey Lambert; brothers, Tommy Tasker and Mark Tasker.
A visitation will be Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 4pm to 6pm with a service at 6pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Jonathan Martino.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
