Betty Smallwood Shackelford
Betty Smallwood Shackelford, affectionately known as “Mimmy” to her family and friends, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Spring Arbor Assisted Living. She was 84.
She was born February 16, 1937 in Winchester, the daughter of Leo and Blanche Griffith Smallwood.
She graduated from John Handley High School in 1956 and married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Shackelford in 1957. Mr. Shackelford died in 1987.
Betty was a member of Market Street United Methodist Church and a member of the Mary Martha Circle, within the Church. Betty loved children and spent many hours working in the nursery and was a childcare provider for the Teddy Bear Club at the Church.
After retirement, she volunteered as a mentor for Big Brother Big Sisters, volunteered at Valley Health, and was a member of the Women of the Moose.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, card games and was a big John Wayne fan.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Denise Barnett and her husband, Mark, and Debbie McTiernan; granddaughters, Heather Barenklau and her husband, Mark; Ashley Sura and her husband, Josh, Natalie Barnett, and grandson Michael McTiernan; great grandchildren, Emma, Jack, Lucy, Hadley, and Cash; siblings, Janet Moore and her husband, Frank, and Deena Wilkins.
Her infant son, David Lee Shackelford, grandson, Daniel McTiernan, brother, David Smallwood and son-in-law, Patrick McTiernan, preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11:00am in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive officiated by Reverend Keiko Foster. Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park following the service.
Memorials may be made to Capital Caring Hospice at 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 500, Falls Church, Virginia 22042.
The family would like to thank the staff at Spring Arbor and Capital Caring for their outstanding and compassionate care of Mrs. Shackelford.
