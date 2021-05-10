Betty Sue Lake, 89, of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, VA.
Betty was born November 10, 1931 in Loudoun County, VA, daughter of the late John and Matilda Fleming. She married Richard Henry Lake October 27, 1951 in Hagerstown, MD. She was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church. Before she retired, she was a secretary for AT&T.
She is survived by her daughters; Brenda L. Fulk (Bill) of Winchester, Sandra P. Listopad (Joseph) of Springfield, VA, sister; Thelma Fleming, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Along with her husband, Richard, Betty was preceded in death by her brother; Paul Fleming, and sisters; Mary B. Killough, Irene Vanek, and Margaret Seabright.
The family would like to thank Karen Snapp for her compassion and dedication to giving exceptional care to Betty 24/7.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11:00am at Hillsboro Cemetery in Purcellville, VA with Rev. Dr. Charles Franks officiating.
