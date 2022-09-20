Betty Tinsman Brill (Raigner) Betty Tinsman Brill, 79, of Winchester, VA passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Evergreen Health & Rehab.
Betty was born in 1943, in West Virginia the daughter of the late Hansome and Leola Raigner. She is a graduate of Paw Paw High School and was the owner/operator of her own cleaning business and bookkeeper for J. Francis Tinsman Livestock. Betty also loved to play bingo.
She married J. Francis Tinsman who preceded her in death.
Betty is survived by children, Kay Wassum of Winchester, VA, Patsy Arnold of Nassawadox, VA, Jay Tinsman of TN, Brian Tinsman of Winchester, VA, Richard Tinsman of Birmingham, AL and Wayne Brill of Stephens City, VA; fifteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; sister, Violet Rudy of Inwood, WV and brother, Terry Raigner of Gainesboro, VA; ex-husband, Pete Brill of Capon Bridge, WV.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; daughter, Dana Yowell, son, Lester Tinsman; sister, Wilda Hagerty and brothers, Raymond and Victor Raigner.
A gathering of friends and family will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 2pm to 4pm with a service at 4pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
