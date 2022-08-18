Betty V. Campbell
Betty V. Campbell, 78, of Winchester, died Monday, August 15, 2022.
Mrs. Campbell was born October 13, 1943 in Warren County, VA; the daughter of the late Herman Lee Sampson and Ola Henry Sampson. She retired from National Fruit Products Company. She was a member of Cavalier Church of God, Women of the Moose Chapter 1367, and Eagles Aerie 824.
She married Douglas R. Campbell on October 13, 1961 in Hagerstown, MD. Mr. Campbell preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Candy Freda and Roxanne Campbell Funk both of Winchester; eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and one great, great grandchild. She was preceded in death by two sons, Douglas R. Campbell, Jr. and Jeffery Scott Campbell; five sisters; and seven brothers.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Pat Lockwood officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
