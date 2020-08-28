Bettye Marie Grant Violette
Bettye Marie Grant Violette, 80, of Warrenton, formerly of Winchester died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Brookside Rehabilitation, Warrenton, VA.
Her husband of 55 years, Charles Violette preceded her in death.
She was a loving, devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl Beasley and her husband Scott of Middletown, Thomas Violette and his wife Kimberley of Gore, Lanita Seay and her husband Wendell of Louisa, Gregory Violette and his wife Tiffany of Rockledge, FL, Terry Violette and his wife Gina of Suffolk, and Edward Violette and his wife Heidi of Stephens City; nineteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St. Winchester VA 22601. Hospice cared for Mr. Violette and the family wishes to recognize the amazing work they do in our community every day.
