Beulah Opheilia Gayle
In loving memory of a dear beloved mother, sister, aunt, grand aunt and cousin.
Beulah Opheilia Gayle, 47, of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday August 22, 2020 at her home in Winchester VA. She was born in Jamaica on March 28, 1972, the daughter of Lynford Gayle and Hortense Newman Gayle.
She is survived by her two children; Dayna and Daniel both of Winchester, VA.; sisters, Sonia, Java, Hyienta and Darcey; brothers, Oniel and Desmond, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A walk-through viewing will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:00, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA. (Please maintain 6-ft distance to comply covid-19 regulations and wear mask).
A Celebration of Life Service will be 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA, with Pastor Kim Johnson.
Interment will be at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
Beulah is and had the most beautiful soul, gig beautiful personality. RIP my friend. I will always remember you. Chris Scollick
