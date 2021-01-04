Beverley A. Costello
Beverley A. Costello, 80, of Frederick County, VA passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Costello was born in 1940 in Oneida, NY, daughter of the late Basil Smith and Marion Peterson; stepdaughter of the late Roselie Smith. She was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1958 and earned a Nursing degree from State University of New York at Morrisville. Mrs. Costello was a former Licensed Practical Nurse and also a substitute teacher for Frederick County Public Schools. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, VA and dedicated to her volunteer work with CCAP, New Eve Ministries, Sacred Heart Adoration Chapel, and Sacred Heart Bereavement Committee. To her many friends and relatives she was known as “Bevy” and loved by all. To her grandchildren she was “Grams” and they looked forward to visiting with her. “Grams” house was a playground in and of itself with toys, bikes, games, crafts, and snack baskets. The wee ones went directly to the pantry upon arrival. “Little sodas” for the kids were a staple on the grocery list as were marshmallows and ice cream. There were twenty grandchildren and Bev did a photo album for each one which will provide a lifetime of memories. Bev was passionate about reading and gardening, was diligent in reaching out to those afar via letter writing, and visiting the elderly and ill. Her children and friends were not able to compete with her level of organization and meticulous housekeeping skills so they did not try. The holidays were a busy time of year for Bev. One of her favorite family Christmas traditions, which took exceptional forethought, was the Christmas basket game. This activity always provided plenty of laughter for her children and grandchildren.
Bev fought the good fight throughout her illness. Her perseverance, particularly during her final days, was something to be witnessed to believe. Bev’s petite stature was not an accurate indicator of her strength. A niece referred to Aunt Bev and Uncle Ed as second parents to many. Now they are reunited and watching over their loved ones from Heaven. She was, undoubtedly, welcomed lovingly by Ed, her parents, brothers, Andy, and many other cherished folks.
Her husband, R. Edward Costello, whom she married on June 11, 1960 in Orskany Falls, NY preceded her in death in October 2020.
Surviving are daughters, Kelly Costello of Crozet, VA, Kimberley Messner of Christiansburg, VA, Kristine Miller (Marshall) of Kingsport, TN, and Megan McCarthy (Doug) of Winchester, VA; son, Daniel Costello (Valerie) of Ponte Vedra, FL; twenty grandchildren; sisters, Judy Bennett of Oneida Castle, NY, Donna Busa of Cazenovia, NY; half-sisters, Lorelei Catney and Amy Butler both of Oneida, NY, Louise Williamson of Dana Point, CA, and Nancy Lumbrazo of Rome, NY; and half-brother, Donald Smith of Modesto, CA.
Along with her parents, stepmother, and husband Bev was preceded in death by son-in-law, Andy Messner; brothers, Tom and David Smith.
A visitation will be from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am on Thursday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Reverend Bjorn Lundberg celebrating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Messner, Patrick Messner, Benjamin Skinner, Joseph McCarthy, Austin Miller, Finn McCarthy, Declan Costello, Leo McCarthy, Frankie McCarthy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bev’s memory to Chelsea Academy, 4 Family Life Lane, Front Royal, VA 22630 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
