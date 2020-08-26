Beverley Elaine Soriano
Beverley Elaine Soriano, age 83, of Clear Brook, Virginia passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Beverley was born in 1937 in Newark, New Jersey, daughter of the late Floyd and Eleanor Wood. She was an incredibly active woman who enjoyed bowling with her husband at Northside Lanes, gardening, and meeting with her friends for book club, Bunco, Bible study, and Republican Ladies functions. Beverley was a member of Advent Lutheran Church in Winchester.
Beverley married Peter R. Soriano on November 29, 1959 at St. Joseph’s Church in New Jersey.
Along with her husband, Peter, Beverley is survived by her sons, Joseph and Peter, her daughters, Cynthia and Laura, ten grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, James, Dara, Noel, Rowan, Victoria, Leilen, Peter, and Caroline, and five great-grandchildren, Andrew, Eli, Lilly, Clara, and Ayla. A sixth great-grandchild, Cohen, is due any day now.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia, with Pastor Christopher Porter officiating. Interment will be private.
