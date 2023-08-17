Beverley H. “Hank” McDonald
Beverley Harris “Hank” McDonald, 79, of Winchester, VA, died on Monday, August 14, 2023, in Weston, WV.
Hank was born on December 20, 1943, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Ray and Iva Anderson McDonald. He was a United States Army veteran having served in Vietnam War. He worked at General Electric in Winchester, VA, for 30 years, Civil Air Patrol in Winchester for 10 years, member of the Gore Vol. Fire & Rescue, where he served as president & enjoyed helping with fundraisers with his wife, and attended the Mt. Olive United Methodist Church near Winchester. Hank enjoyed fishing, especially for trout, salmon & crappie. Also hunting, traveling and being with his family & friends.
Hank married Brenda S. Slonaker McDonald on November 9, 1968, in Capon Bridge, WV.
Surviving with his wife of nearly 55 years is a son, William H. “Willie” McDonald (Desiree) of Capon Bridge, WV; a sister, Louise L. Slater (John) of Winchester, VA, and a number of nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin, Basil & Edward McDonald, and a sister, Nancy McDonald.
Funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV, on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 11 AM. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn. Inurnment will at the Capon Chapel Cemetery near Capon Bridge, WV, at a later date.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, August 21, 2023, from 5-8 PM.
Memorial contributions in memory of Hank to the Gore Vol. Fire & Rescue, PO Box 146, Gore, VA 22637.
