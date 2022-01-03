Beverly Arlene George, 69, of Ranson, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at INOVA Fairfax.
Born June 18, 1952 in Martinsburg, WV she was the daughter of the late Casper Dawn George and Frances Isabel Myers George.
She was a member of Christ Reformed Church of Shepherdstown. She loved traveling, pumpkins, Elvis, and especially she loved live horse racing. She made great strides toward her goal to visit every state. Beverly worked in Quality Control for over 40 years at Crown Cork and Seal until her retirement last year.
She is survived by her son, Eugene Swope, Jr.; one brother, Jack “Jackie” George; four sisters, Susan “Susie” Everhart, Mary “Peachy” Gibbons, Norma Jean “Jeanie” Bishop, and Linda Lou George; and a close friend, Denise.
She was preceded in death by a brother, James George.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Brown Funeral Home, Martinsburg.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:00AM at Pleasant View Memory Gardens with Pastor Rev. Gayle Bach-Watson officiating.
