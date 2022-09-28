Beverly (Bee) Cook Torbert
Beverly (Bee) Cook Torbert passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the young age of 88.
Bee was born May 7, 1934 to Shepherd and Myrtle Cook. She grew up in Falls Church, VA and eventually moved to Inwood, West Virginia where she worked for Ryan Homes and lived with her husband, Bill for more than 30 years. In 2021 she moved to Tucson, Arizona to be with her son, Monti and his family.
Friends and family feel fortunate to have shared so many fond memories with Bee. Bee was such a big part of her family in Virginia and often the center of the celebration, whether it be holidays, family vacations to the beach or just catching up and telling stories on the porch. More often than not, "friends" have considered Bee family and we miss her dearly.
Bee is survived by her son, Monti, granddaughter Morgan, stepson, Billy, nephews, Mike and Butch, niece, Debbie, great nieces and nephews Kelly, Nicole, Bobby, Sean and Scotty and many others who love her very much.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bill, son, Robbie, sister, Shirley and brother, Roy.
Bee is a kind and warm soul who will be remembered for her thoughtful nature, razor sharp memory and infectious laughter.
