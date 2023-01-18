Beverly Byard
Beverly Jean Darling Byard, 88, formerly of Frederick County, died on December 28, 2022, in Lincoln, California.
Mrs. Byard was born October 19, 1934, in Midland Park, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Frederick Wilson Darling Jr. and Adelaide Philbrick Darling. She married Robert B. Byard on December 8, 1956, in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Her husband died on April 9, 2016. Mrs. Byard also was predeceased by her older brother, Roger Elliot Darling.
Mrs. Byard was a 1956 graduate of Douglas College and later earned a master’s degree from the University of Massachusetts. She was a longtime educator in New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.
Surviving are two sons, Wayde B. Byard (Brenda) of Winchester and Kyle F. Byard (Elena) of Lincoln, California; a daughter, Dale V. Byard of Winchester; seven grandchildren, Justin Byard, Brenden Byard (Caitlin), Kathrin Byard (Jeff), Jared Kreiger (Nina), Brittany Tusing (Daniel), Alicia Sentoff (Stephen) and Kelsey Whitacre (Aaron); and four great-grandchildren, Warren Sentoff, Elijah Tusing, Madeleine Sentoff and Emilia Byard.
Burial will be at a later date at Brick Church Cemetery, New Hempstead, New York.
