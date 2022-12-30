Beverly Lewis Campbell
Beverly Lewis Campbell (formerly Beverly Lee Lewis) passed away on December 25, 2022 (her favorite holiday) peacefully at the age of 82. She was born on November 6, 1940, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Colleen Love Lewis. Beverly eloped and married the love of her life Garland Lewis Campbell on March 22, 1958. They shared 65 years building a life they loved.
Beverly lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, “Nana,” “Mamal” and “Hun.” She took pride in her career with Safeway Grocery Store, where she retired and then enjoyed her time working the switchboard at Winchester Medical Center. Beverly loved to travel with her husband to many places, their favorite was Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. She had a love for all animals and wildlife, especially her cat, Randy. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends, whom she instilled with good values and love that served them well. Beverly will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Along with her husband, Garland, she is survived by her daughter, Debra L. Koontz of Winchester, Virginia; three grandchildren, Megan A. Hayes (Doug) of Stephens City, Virginia, Gabriel L. Campbell (Amy) of Stephens City, Virginia and Sam J.E. Koontz (Leah) of Winchester, Virginia; six great-grandchildren, Zachary D. Hayes, Abigail L. Hayes, Maddox R. Hayes, McKenzie A. Hayes, Liam L. Campbell and Nora E. Campbell. She is also survived by a godson Brian R. Trenum (Kristen) of Stephenson, Virginia, and their four children, Julianna, Bailey, Coleson and Knox Trenum whom she loved dearly.
Beverly is preceded in death by only 9 months, her beloved son, Garland “Teddy” L. Campbell.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 1pm in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
The Pallbearers will be as follows:
Doug Hayes, Zachary Hayes, Maddox Hayes, Gabriel Campbell, Sam Koontz, Brian Trenum.
Honorary Pallbearers will be as follows:
Liam Campbell, Randy Orton Campbell, Knox Trenum, Coleson Trenum and Jeffrey McDonald.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory to Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd, Winchester, VA 22603.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.