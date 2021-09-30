Billy Hudnall
Billy Hudnall, 86, of Winchester, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Billy was born March 26, 1935 in Ward, WV, the son of the late Lee and Oma Hill Hudnall. He was a member of Victory Church and the Shenandoah Car Club.
He married Gloria “Patty” Berridge on December 15, 1956 in St. Albans, WV.
Along with his wife of 65 years, he is survived by his daughter Kathy Mulloy and husband P.J.; two grandchildren, Mike Mulloy and wife Maggie and Lisa Putnam and husband Michael; and a sister, Drema Bowe. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Chris Mulloy and a sister, Mary Mercier.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Church Food Bank, 2870 Middle Rd., Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
