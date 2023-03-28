Billy Joe Scott
Billy Joe Scott, “Scotty,” 89 of Boyce, VA peacefully passed away on March 26, 2023, after a battle with dementia at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA. He was born in Marlow, OK on July 5, 1933. He was a proud citizen of the Chickasaw Nation on the eldest son of famed Chickasaw Legislator and famous Aviatrix, Pearl Carter Scott. In January 1950, he lied about his age so that he could serve his country at age 16. Between his Junior and Senior year of high school in June of 1950, he was activated in preparation for deployment as a combat infantryman in the Korean War along with close friends, Jim Newman, and Penn Rabb. He was assigned to Company G, 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division (Thunderbirds) and deployed to Korea after intensive training in Camp Polk, LA and Hokkaido, Japan. He earned the distinguished Combat Infantry Badge Award as a squad leader during intensive battles on hills such as Pork Chop, Old Baldy, T-Bone, and Outpost Erie. Upon returning to Oklahoma in 1952, he re-enrolled and graduated from Marlow High School with many of his buddies from Marlow that also fought alongside Scotty in the Korean War. He continued playing football and was an all-state football player.
He went on to Eastern New Mexico University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He continued his football career by playing semi-professional football as well as traveled on the bull riding circuit! He held various Public Relations, Sales, and Management positions at Shamrock Oil, Reynolds Metals, National Wildlife Foundation, and the Washington Star.
Scotty met the love of his life, Linda Clowdus in Alabama and they were married in 1965.
In addition to Linda, he is survived by his son, Brad (Mickey Scott); daughter, Carol (Rick Machovec); granddaughters, Catherine Michie, and Cynthia Jones; great grandchildren, Miles, Aiden, Gavin, and Mason. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Carter Scott; father, Lewis Scott; brother, Carter Roy Scott; sister, Georgia Louise Thompson; and his son, William Bryan Scott.
Scotty was a true patriot and always enjoyed attending official meetings of the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) where he served as the first Commander for Chapter 313.
Given that he was a true patriot, it is only fitting that Scotty’s favorite NFL football team was the Dallas Cowboys (he often reminded friends and family members of the team’s status as “America’s Team”). He loved to spend many afternoons or evenings watching football with either of his sons, friends, or animal companions and completing upper arm exercises (12-ounce curls!).
As a life-long student, his hobbies included reading about military history, metal detecting, and presenting Civil War and Korean War history to local schools for several decades.
Scotty was a loving husband, father, grandfather & friend to all he met. His sense of humor and charm will be greatly missed by all, but they will feel their lives forever enriched by having known him.
A military burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery 5310 Milners Rd. Suffolk, VA 23434. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the American Legion, Post 21, 1730 Berryville Pike, Winchester, VA 22603. Family and friends are encouraged to attend both or either ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the two organizations that have tirelessly helped Scotty in his later years. Donations in Scotty’s name can be sent to the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company P.O. Box 285, Boyce, VA 22620, or the Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester 333 W. Cork St, #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send online condolences, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.