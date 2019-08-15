Billy Kidd Pitcock, 59, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Billy was born in 1960 in Winchester, son of Eva Pitcock and the late Maynard Pitcock. He attended James Wood High School.
Surviving is his mother and a large extended family. All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.