Billy Martin Lovett
Billy Martin Lovett departed his earthly home on May 28, 2022, at 6:52 am surrounded by loved ones, who did not leave his side throughout his final week at home under Hospice care.
Billy was born in Wilburton, Oklahoma, on February 7, 1930 and raised in Lufkin, Texas. He was raised in a home full of love, with him being one of seven children. He was active in sports, was a passionate fisherman, and was the most intense 42 player you ever did meet. He graduated from Lufkin High School, went onto the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, then the University of Houston in Texas.
Billy met his one true and forever love in Washington DC during his time at the Naval Academy. Rebecca and Billy celebrated their 70th Anniversary April 15, 2022, in Winchester, Virginia, surrounded by family and friends. Billy and Becky had one son, Charles, born in Houston, Texas.
Billy was a faithful, lifelong Christian. He attended Lufkin Church of Christ, Arlington Church of Christ, Olney Church of Christ, and Southside Church of Christ while holding leadership roles through the years. He was responsible for leading many people to Christ throughout his entire life. He was passionate about leading in-home Bible studies to help brothers and sisters in Christ strengthen their relationship with the Lord. This mission was at the center of every aspect of his life.
He was preceded in death and welcomed Home by his son, Charles Lovett; parents Aubrey and Allie Lovett; and siblings, Kitty Lou Chamness, George Lovett, Dexter Lovett, and Bertie Alice Smith. He leaves behind his one true love, Rebecca S. Lovett; his siblings Travis Lovett, Kay Kennon, and Noreen Cayton; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Donna Lovett; brother-in-law Merle Strole. Bill also leaves his daughter-in-law, Patricia; two granddaughters and husbands, Laura and Travis Hughes and Kaity and Aaron Singleton; and five great-grandchildren Alexis, Parker, and Charlie Hughes, and Rowan and Reid Singleton.
Services will be held at Southside Church of Christ in Winchester, VA on June 3, 2020 at 11:00 am, with a brief viewing at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to be made out to Southside Church of Christ in Winchester, VA.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.