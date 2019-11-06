George W. Price, Jr. (Billy) died from Alzheimers on Monday November 4, 2019 at the age of 85. Billy was born January 5, 1934 in Leetown, WV to the late George W. Price, Sr. and Catherine Bartles Price.
He graduated from Charles Town High School in 1952. He served in the US Army, Army Reserves, and Air Force Reserves from 1953 — 1962. He received a National Defense Medal and a Good Conduct Medal from the US Army. He worked as a systems analyst for the Corps of Engineers and later FEMA at Mt Weather.
He volunteered for Loudoun Rescue for several years. He was a lifelong Methodist and held many positions and performed many handy jobs at Round Hill UMC and later at White City UMC in Port St Lucie, FL.
Billy married Patricia Scaffido on July 27, 1954 in Dillon, SC.
Along with his wife Pat, Billy is survived by their kids: Kim Price (Beth Walker), Ron Price (Melissa), Heidi Harper (Billy), Kathy Harper (Mickey), and Amy Neff (Dave); his grandkids: Mike Harper, Mer Munoz, Lissa Maine (Danny), Megan Munoz, Nathan Harper, Zach Price, Dylan Neff, and Cassi Neff; his great-grandkids: Conner Cagnina, Opal Harper, and Theo Maine; his sisters: Bunny Holdren (Don) and Betty Brown; his brother’s wife: Weesie Price; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Bobby Price.
The family will receive friends at the Round Hill United Methodist Church found at 11 W Loudoun St in Round Hill, VA on Friday November 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at RHUMC on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 11 AM.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Adler Center for Hospice Care at 24419 Millstream Dr., Aldie, VA 20105.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.