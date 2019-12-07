Billy Seal
On the morning of Sunday, November 24th, 2019 Billy Leon Seal passed from this world, ending his long battle with poor health. He was born February 8th, 1959 to Anna Louise Seal and Holmes F. Seal, who have both preceded him in death. He leaves behind siblings, Bryan Seal and Lisa Seal-Heronimus. His children, Emily Payne, Tiffany Seal and Christopher Seal will continue to share his stories and the spirit of unwavering dedication in which he lived with the next generation, his grandchildren Lily, Adam, Logan, and Sean Maughan.
Billy was an entrepreneur and an adventurer at heart, with a thirst for all that life could offer. He would fondly recount the experiences of his youth and would spend hours mapping out his next big adventure. Grit and determination were hallmarks of his character, as was having a kind, charitable heart. He dedicated himself in his youth to saving lives as a volunteer EMT, and spent many holidays delivering meals to those in need. His motto was “Attitude affects Altitude”, and he lived by those words every day.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held for Billy on January 25th at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Church of Brethren located at 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602. Friends and family are welcome to attend.
