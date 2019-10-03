Bina Forrester Gray, 88, of Bluemont, Virginia, passed Sunday, September 29, 2019 in the Inova Loudoun Hospital. She passed very peacefully holding hands with her husband of 69 years and with her family by her side.
Mrs. Gray was born March 6, 1931 in Sterling, Virginia, daughter of the late Luther Monroe Forrester and Jeanette Wheatley Forrester.
Bina attended Herndon High School and then on December 23, 1950 married her high school sweetheart Eugene Raymond Gray in Great Falls, Virginia.
She began her career at the Pentagon as a Secretary-Stenographer then as an Executive Assistant to the Office of Deputy Chiefs, Defense Atomic Support Agency and continued to work until 1963 when she decided to stay home and care for her children and numerous elderly family members.
Bina was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and was the Chief Organizer of many years of Forrester Family Reunions.
Surviving with her husband is a daughter, Connie Y. Burns of Berryville, VA.; and two sons, Randall A. Gray (Linda) of Harpers Ferry, WV and Daniel V. Gray (Deborah) of Stafford, VA.; her grandchildren, Jason Burns, Dana Danner, Gary Gray, Jr., Chelsea Gray, Wes Gray, Justin Gray, Waylon Gray, Amanda Gray-Dickinson, Daniel Gray, Jr., Melissa Gray and Nicholas Gray; 10 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. She is also survived by her sisters, Shirley Marcus of Casar, NC and Betty Ankers of Little River, SC.
Her son, Gary E. Gray of Front Royal, Va., and eight brothers and sisters preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, 131 Retreat Road, Bluemont, VA. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bina Gray may be made to Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co., PO Box 216, Bluemont, VA 20135.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.